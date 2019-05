JELI: A young man believed to be on an attempt to smuggle ketum juice was killed when the car he was driving crashed in Kampung Gemang, here today.

Jeli district police chief DSP Ahmad Arifin said in the 5.45am incident, the 22-year-old victim died at the scene after suffering serious head and bodily injuries.

“Just before the crash, the deceased, who was driving, and another friend, aged 35, were said to have crossed paths with police patrolmen in Kampung Salor, Batu Melintang which prompted them to flee.

“However, upon reaching the scene of the crash, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree and a store beside it,“ he said when contacted today.

The victim died at the scene while his friend was seriously injured and sent to the Jeli Hospital.

Checks on the car found 1,150 bags of ketum juice, weighing 250kg, hidden under the passenger back seat and also in the boot.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1)(A) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952. — Bernama