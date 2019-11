PADANG BESAR: Between 200 and 300kg of contraband, including ketum leaves and cigarettes, have been seized by Perlis police at the border every day since Sept 3.

“Every day, from 200 to 300kg of various goods were seized in operations since Sept 3 without fail,” said Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad, who held the post since that date.

Transborder smuggling activities became a ‘hot issue’ ever since a video of the offences was exposed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in October.

The exposure, however, has not curbed the illegal activities. There are still items from this country particularly ketum leaves which managed to reach Thailand.

According to Padang Besar police record, the amount of ketum leaves confiscated has increased more than double from 40,037.3kg last year to 81,851.54kg as of October this year.

Recently, a resident known as Pak Ku led a team from Bernama to an area near the Padang Besar railway track and showed the border fencing which was old and with “rat holes’.

This is believed to be one of the factors that drive the smuggling activities here.

“Sacks containing contraband including ketum leaves will be thrown over the fence or through the holes made by the syndicate while their accomplices from across the border waited to receive the sacks.

“Many locals are aware of these activities but are afraid of local residents involved in the smuggling syndicate,” said Pak Ku, who reminded Bernama to not randomly ask anyone about this to avoid any untoward incident.

Police records showed villages such as Kampung Melayu and Kampung Kolam, which are situated next to Thailand’s Sadao town are strategic locations to drop the contraband.

In fact, some houses in the villages were used to pack ketum leaves in sacks before being taken to Sadao town using various methods.

Another resident who wanted to be known as Mot revealed that the syndicate rented houses around Padang Besar to serve as storehouses for ketum leaves.

“Some use abandoned houses to store ketum leaves ... they are smuggling it because the profit is high.

“The syndicates usually buy ketum leaves at RM10 or RM20 per kg from the northern areas of the country before selling them at between RM100 and RM150 per kg in Thailand,” he said.

Padang Besar police have discovered several smuggling spots and on Oct 24, they confiscated about 1.6 tonnes of ketum leaves in a raid at a house in Felda Mata Ayer here.

Mot said the demand for ketum leaves is high because Thailand has very strict laws that leads to lack of local supply.

“The situation is indeed hot now because the people (in Thailand) want ketum leaves but smuggling is very difficult,” he said, referring to the increasing actions by local enforcers.

Meanwhile, Padang Besar district police chief Supt Mohamad Halim Yatim said the latest modus operandi is to ferry ketum leaves in small quantities to Thailand to avoid detection by the authorities.

“They will pack the ketum leaves in small sacks and place them near the fence at the border ... when no one is looking, the sacks will be thrown across the fence separating the two countries,” he told Bernama.

He also said that police are focusing on efforts to curb smuggling activities across the country, including ketum leaves.

In May last year, Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah said that the 29km border fence separating Malaysia and Thailand from Padang Besar, Perlis to Bukit Kayu Hitam in Kedah which is old and not longer secure, should be replaced. — Bernama