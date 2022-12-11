Ketum will ruin Malays, Dr M tells Kedah MB

PETALING JAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has dismissed the proposal of the Kedah mentri besar to plant ketum for income because use of the plant could damage health.

“It is not good to use it to destroy the Malays,” The Malaysian Insight quoted Dr Mahathir as saying today.

Dr Mahathir was commenting on Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s proposal to allow ketum to be grown and exported if Perikatan Nasional (PN) won the state.

The former prime minister also pointed out that the idea showed Sanusi’s party PAS was more concerned about money than the people.