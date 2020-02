PUTRAJAYA: The late Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais (pix) and Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) head investigator Novel Baswedan have been bestowed with the inaugural Perdana International Anti-Corruption Champion 2020 Award.

The award was presented by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in conjunction with the launch of Perdana International Anti-Corruption Champion Foundation (PIACCF), here last night.

In his speech, Dr Mahathir said the award symbolised PIACCF’s appreciation to all the brave officers who suffered in upholding their integrity.

“I would also like to express my utmost regards for all the men and women across the globe who had given their time, live and commitment in putting an end to the corruption scourge,” he said.

Kevin Morais, the deputy public prosecutor of the Attorney General’s Chambers, was tragically abducted and murdered between Sept 4 and 16, 2015, while investigating a corruption scandal. He was attached to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as a Senior Federal Counsel from 2004 till 2015.

Receiving the award on behalf of Kevin Morais was his younger brother Datuk Richard Morais.

Meanwhile, the other recipient, Baswedan, suffered an acid attack on Apr 11, 2019, which caused a permanent injury to his eye.

The attack that was committed against him was due to a series of highly sensitive cases that he was put to task and especially those that involved high-level politicians and senior police officials in Indonesia.

In his speech, Dr Mahathir also acknowledged the contributions of former Attorney-General Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail, former Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz and former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull in exposing the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

He said it was a significant case as it became the turning point of Malaysia’s political direction and sparked an awakening among Malaysians.

“Their collective courage and determination brought a kleptocratic regime to its feet, in an unprecedented show of people’s power,” he added. — Bernama