PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia’s key communicators have been urged to be more proactive in providing information, clarification and understanding to the public on current issues to avoid misunderstanding of government programmes and policies.

Its deputy secretary-general (strategic communications and creative industry) Shakib Ahmad Shakir (pix) said the efforts could be carried out through social media platforms as well as face-to-face communication to ensure more effective delivery.

“These key communicators need to position themselves as one of the people and see what the people want to know more about the benefits they will personally enjoy,” he told reporters after officiating the Special Budget 2020 and Current Issues briefing here today.

Shakib said the briefing was part of the ministry’s efforts to equip its key communicators with information on current issues to be disseminated to the people.

The Special Budget Briefing 2020 was presented by Finance Ministry’s National Budget Office director Johan Mahmood Merican.

Today’s briefing also covered the topic including disaster management by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma); the Security and Public Order Policy (DKKA) by the Home Ministry and the targeted fuel subsidy programme by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

Meanwhile, a total of 1.6 million civil servants and 77,995 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) nationwide are capable to serve as agents of change to inform the public about the role to play to help maintain public safety and order.

Institute of Public Security of Malaysia (IPSOM)’s deputy chief executive (policy analyses and security strategy) Shukri Janudin, said the Security and Public Order Policy (DKKA), launched on Oct 3, required the involvement of all parties, in line with the theme ‘Public Safety and Peace: Shared Responsibility’.

“As key communicators, civil servants can explain to the public that the task of maintaining the public safety and order is a shared responsibility,” he said this after delivering a briefing on DKKA at the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia here today.

Shukri said the public could participate in various ways to help to safeguard public safety and security, including participating in the Voluntary Patrol Scheme (SRS) and Neighbourhood Watch (KRT) in their respective areas. — Bernama