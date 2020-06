PUTRAJAYA: The following is the essence of the guidelines to be followed when performing the congregational Friday and obligatory prayers during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) as announced by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix) today.

The guidelines apply to Muslims performing their prayers in mosques, Friday surau and community surau located in the Federal Territories’ green zone areas where only one-third of the prayer hall capacity will be allowed, starting tomorrow.

State religious authorities may take into consideration the views and advice given.

>> Observe social distancing rules in and outside the mosque.

>> Distance between members of the congregation is one metre apart and members must wear a face mask.

>> Flow of movement when entering and leaving the mosque must be in an orderly manner while maintaining social distance.

>> Members of the congregation must perform the ablution at home and bring their own prayer mats.

>> If there is a need to perform the ablution again, do so only at the designated tap. Do not use the retained pool water.

>> Leave the mosque immediately after performing your prayers

>> No handshakes and body contacts while in the mosque and surau.

>> No gathering allowed in or outside the mosque after Friday prayers.

>> A counter to be set up at the entrance to check body temperature, sanitise hands and record attendance.

>> Prayer area, surroundings including toilets and ablution area to be sanitised before and after prayers.

>> Limit number of people allowed to use toilets at any one time.

>> Attendance to be recorded in a book or via use of application provided by the mosque or surau committee.

>> Mosque entrance to be opened an hour before call for prayers and to be closed after the doa after prayers is over.

