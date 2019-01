PETALING JAYA: Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada), the Youth Wing of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will hold its inaugural Armada Fundraising Golf Tournament in hopes of raising funds.

The tournament will be held at the host venue, the Palm Garden Golf Club at IOI Resort City on Saturday.

It will be attended by PPBM leaders and members, including Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and PPBM Deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

A statement released by the Youth Wing said the main objective of the tournament is to raise funds for its projects and activities in 2019.

“Through this event Armada hopes to create a new culture of raising funds for political activities through transparent public crowd fundings, sponsorships and fundraisers instead of relying on the misuse of government funds which was the norm in the previous regime,“ it said.