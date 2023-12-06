Key witness in ATIPSOM court case sought by cops

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are looking for a key witness in a court case involving the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the individual, T. Sivakumar, last known address is No. 223 Jalan Tempua 6, Puchong Jaya, Selangor.

“The police are tracking the individual involved to appear in the case trial at the Shah Alam High Court as a prosecution witness on June 15 and 22, and July 13.

“Those with information are urged to contact the case investigation officer, ASP Redzuan Mat Salleh, at 013-7854100,” he said in a statement today. - Bernama