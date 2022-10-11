KG Johan Setia flood victims opt to remain at relief centre

KLANG: Almost all victims of the Kampung Johan Setia flash flood here have decided to continue to take shelter at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Johan Setia evacuation centre (PPS) as heavy rain is expected in the next few days.

One of the victims, Norjannah Mustari, 47, said she was reluctant to return home although the floodwater had receded.

“Even though the water has subsided, I am afraid to return home. All day long the sky was cloudy and rain is expected again this evening,” she said when met by Bernama at the PPS today.

A total of 43 families from Kampung Johan Setia were affected by the flash flood, with the water rising rapidly after half an hour of heavy rain yesterday afternoon.

Azizah Mustapa, 46, also opted to continue staying at the PPS with her husband, their two children and one grandchild.

“We are still traumatised by the big flood recently. And now, I am afraid to return home. I would prefer to wait until the rain really stops before I decide to go back,” she said.

Sungai Kandis assemblyman Mohd Zawai Ahmad Mughni said 183 flood victims are placed at the PPS but three victims decided to return home this morning.

“After heavy rain which began two days ago, we mobilised the Skuad N49 Prihatin with the village community to assist in rescue work and distribution of basic necessities to flood victims,“ he said after visiting the PPS. - Bernama