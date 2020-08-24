Kg Mambau crash tragedy: Driver of car that mowed down three people remanded

SEREMBAN: The 27-year-old man who was detained to assist investigations into the road crash that caused three people to be killed in Kampung Mambau here, last Saturday, is under remand for three days starting yesterday.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said the remand order was issued by the Assistant Registrar of the Seremban magistrate’s court, Mas Azmimin Ahmad to enable the police to conduct investigations in accordance with Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The suspect’s 61-year-old father was called in to give his statement. He was not arrested.

“However, we will open an investigation paper under Section 182 of the Penal Code against the father for making a false report, besides getting an order to investigate (OTI) from the deputy public prosecutor,“ he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

The 27-year-old man was arrested the same day after his father admitted that it was his son who was driving the car, following footage obtained from closed circuit television (CCTV) at the crash site.

In the 6am incident, a couple, aged 44 and 38, and a 42-year-old woman, who was a pedestrian, died at the scene after being hit by a car which was traveling from Seremban to Mambau. - Bernama