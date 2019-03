SEREMBAN: More than 20 families residing in Kampung Pasir Airport, here, are relieved and grateful, when the request for a bus stop in the village was realised with the help of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

After a 15-year long wait, it was heard by the PH candidate, Dr S. Streram who managed to get the bus-stop completed within two weeks by advancing RM8,000 of his own money.

Nicholas, 56, who has been living in the village since 1985, was moved by Streram’s action to help the residents of Kampung Pasir Airport, considered one of the minorities in the Rantau region.

He said the bus stop measuring 10 x 12 feet, roofed and blue in colour, not only connected residents with public transport but also provided shelter for children waiting for the school bus when it rained.

“Imagine the nearest bus stop to our village is at a distance of about 1.2km, we’ve made the request many times, but in vain,“ he told Bernama, today.

Another resident, U. Karunash, 36, expressed regret over the demands of the people being ignored by the previous government.

He asked whether this was because the population, the vast majority of whom belonged to the low-income group and lived in oil palm estates, was the reason for ignoring their request.

“People here are not rich, and there are families relying heavily on the bus to go to town, never mind we do not want to complain about the old government, what is important is that we are grateful to those who are willing to listen to our voices,“ he said.

Streram said PH’s founding principle, which was always to champion the people’s cause was his guiding principle.

“For us as a responsible party (PH) we look after the welfare of the people, although it is a small request but it makes a big difference ... so that everybody can enjoy the fruits of the PH government,“ he said.

Streram, who is the Rembau PKR division deputy chief said that if the people of Rantau want a change, the power was always in their hands.

The Rantau state assembly by-election on April 13 will see a four-cornered fight between Streram, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan who is also Umno deputy president and two independent candidates, R. Malarvizhi and Mohd Nor Yassin. — Bernama