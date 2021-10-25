Kg Seri Kesinai poor internet access caused by terrain, trees -Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: Problems related to internet coverage, experienced by the residents of Kampung Seri Kesinai in Padang Besar, Perlis, is due to the terrain and tall trees in the area, said Communications and Multimedia Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix, in red).

Annuar, via a tweet, said that the issue was identified after the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM), through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), conducted an investigation when visiting the area on Oct 21.

Following this finding, Annuar said that KKMM would begin optimisation work on the nearby tower, which would begin tomorrow and is expected to be completed on Nov 8, as one of the solution measures.

“The Kg Baharu tower has been upgraded to improve the quality of 4G, and the new tower in Sg Chuchuh has also started operating, providing better services and benefits for residents in Sungai Chuchuh Unicity and surrounding areas,” he said.

Recently, the media reported the frustration of parents pertaining to the problem of internet access, especially in the rural areas of Perlis, which caused their children’s home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) sessions to be disrupted.-Bernama