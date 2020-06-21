Kg Sg Bedaun Mosque in Labuan to be ready in March next year

LABUAN: The RM8.6 million Kampung Sg Bedaun Mosque project here will be completed in March next year, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (pix).

He said the project, which started in March 2019, had been delayed by about two months because of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“This mosque project was among development projects that were halted from March 18 to May 20. Nevertheless, it will be completed next year, and we will give priority to it,” he told reporters after presenting appointment letters to Labuan ‘kariah’ (mosque and surau officials) at the Annur Mosque here today.

When completed, the Kampung Sg Bedaun Mosque can accommodate up to 1,000 congregants at any one time and will be one of the largest on the island.

It will have a 15.5-metre tower and facilities like an imam room, meeting rooms, a multipurpose room and a mortuary room.

Ahmad Marzuk visited the project site and was briefed by Labuan Public Works Department senior architect Mohd Yussof Awang. — Bernama