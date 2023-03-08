KG Sungai Tiram villagers say foul smell like sewage, chemicals

JOHOR BAHRU: Residents described the odour pollution in the vicinity of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Tiram, Kampung Sungai Tiram which occured here on Tuesday, as smelling like sewage and chemicals.

A coconut milk vendor near the school, Mohd Rahmat Katni, 36, said the foul smell was in the air about 2 pm, before the school students felt dizzy and started vomiting an hour later.

“At first it smelled like a sewage tank had burst and after that there was a strong chemical odour.

“I started feeling dizzy and told my wife to leave the shop, afraid something was going to happen. I also tried to look for the source of the smell but could not find it,” he told reporters at the village, here today.

Another villager, Noor Ain Hamdan, 34, said her son, Muhammad Fattah Azran, nine, a Year Three pupil at the school suffered a headache that night.

“The school advised us to monitor the children and encouraged them to stay at home if unwell,” she said.

She said the school was closed from Tuesday until yesterday.

Meanwhile, Pasir Gudang City Council member for Sungai Tiram, Fauzi Faizal told reporters that among the agencies involved in identifying the source of the odour is the Environmental Department, which was seen surveying the areas around the school and village.

He said the city council is also helping to monitor the situation and will immediately report any such incidents to the relevant authorities, if it recurs.

Bernama’s survey did not detect any odour in the area, and the school and surrounding shops were seen operating as usual.

On Tuesday, 24 pupils, two teachers and two canteen workers from the school suffered dizziness and bouts of vomiting after being exposed to the odour pollution about 3 pm.-Bernama