Khairuddin advises Radzi to repent over offensive remark against Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu vice-president Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (pix) has been advised to repent for allegedly making offensive remarks categorised as a qazaf offence against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Former Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said qazaf is also a hudud offence and is considered a major sin in Islam.

“It is a criminal offence under the Syariah Criminal Offences Act and Enactment in the Malaysian states.

“How can the matter be allowed to happen in Parliament without any reprimand when there are several teachers and religious experts in Islamic studies there who had been fighting for hudud law to be implemented in the country,“ said the former Kuala Nerus MP in a post on his Facebook page.

Radzi uttered the accusation during a heated exchange with Anwar when the Finance Minister was winding up the debate on the motion of the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid -Term Review in the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday. -Bernama