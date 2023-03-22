Khairul Dzaimee appointed as BHEUU director-general effective today

PUTRAJAYA: Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud takes charge as the Prime Minister Department’s Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) director-general effective today.

The appointment was confirmed by Khairul Dzaimee during a press conference held after handing over his duties as the Immigration director-general today which he claimed was a normal routine in the system.

“Indication about the transfer was made known a month ago because I have served in the position for four years and that is a long duration to serve as the director-general of a sensitive department,” he said.

Khairul Dzaimee joined the civil service in December 1996, and was appointed as the Immigration director-general on Jan 14, 2019. He had also served in various ministries, including as the Home Ministry’s deputy chief secretary (Policy and Control).

Meanwhile, Datuk Ruslin Jusoh who was the National Registration Department (JPN) director-general was appointed as the new Immigration Department director-general.

Speaking of his new appointment, Khairul Dzaimee said the position requires the handling of a few high profile legal issues involving the country’s legal matters, including the claims made by Sulu.