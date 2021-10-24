Khairy asked to explain difference in reported number of Covid deaths

PETALING JAYA: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) has been asked to clarify the difference in the number of Covid-19 deaths reported by the CovidNow and worldometer websites.

DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang today pointed out that CovidNow website reported 42 deaths yesterday but the worldometer website said there were 222 deaths.

“I am confused. CovidNow website says there were 42 Covid-19 deaths including 10 Brought-in-Dead (BID) yesterday bringing the cumulative total of Covid-19 deaths to 28,354 deaths but the worldometer website says 222 Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia yesterday, bringing the cumulative total to 28,534 deaths,” Lim said in a statement.

“If CovidNow website is right, then we have the lowest number of daily reported deaths in more than five months as on May 13, we recorded 38 Covid-19 deaths.”

The Iskandar Puteri MP said Malaysia must strive to cease to be the worst-performing state in Asean, which is not easy feat as Indonesia recorded 802 new Covid-19 cases and 23 Covid-19 deaths as against Malaysia’s 5,828 new Covid-19 cases and 40 Covid-19 deaths.

“If the Worldometer website is right about 222 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, Khairy must call for a total revamp of the anti-Covid policy and strategy, for such high Covid-19 death numbers in the eighth week of Khairy as Health Minister only means we are adopting the wrong policy and strategy.

“This is also the time to ask when the daily new Covid-19 cases will fall to triple-digit figures and the daily Covid-19 deaths fall to single-digit numbers – on Khairy’s first Hundred Days on Dec. 7, before Dec. 31, 2021 or sometime in 2022,” Lim said.

There is considerable concern among Malaysians about the Covid-19 pandemic not only because of the opening up of the economy and the upcoming general election in Malacca, he pointed out.

“There is need for greater clarity as to what ‘Living with Covid’ means and this is an area which the government should communicate more effectively with the people,” he added.