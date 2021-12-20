Khairy: Brace for more Covid-19 infections due to floods

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has warned about a spike in Covid-19 infections after detecting 181 new cases among flood victims at the evacuation centres, said Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the 181 positive individuals were detected during screening by health authorities at the various flood relief centres. The majority of them involved asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients under Categories 1 and 2.

Those infected have been transferred to the hospitals.

Khairy also revealed that another 206 flood victims are considered close contacts and have been moved to Covid-19 quarantine centres.

All states to prepare for more infections due to the floods.