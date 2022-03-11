Khairy denies signing letter of pledge with Umno letterhead

SUNGAI BULOH: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat Khairy Jamaluddin said he did not sign any letter of pledge with the Umno letterhead, as had been viralled.

Instead, he said, he did sign a letter with the BN letterhead as a candidate for the 15th General Election (GE15).

“I signed a pledge that has the four party logos (under BN), loyalty to the party. It has the BN letterhead, that’s what I signed.

“I did not sign any pledge with the Umno letterhead as was viralled,” he told reporters after opening the Healthcare Assistants Day celebration here today.

He said this when asked about a letter of pledge with the Umno letterhead allegedly signed by him, which had gone viral, backing Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as Prime Minister if BN were to win in GE15.

Khairy, who is Health Minister, reiterated that the candidate for the 10th Prime Minister is Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The PM candidate is Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri. Full stop. That is BN’s position as announced by the Umno president himself,“ he added. - Bernama