SUNGAI BULOH: Barisan Nasional’s candidate, Khairy Jamaluddin has entered the hall.

An exhuberant was accompanied by his proposer and seconder as he walked towards the nomination centre.

He stopped midway to to greet his Perikatan Nasional (PN) rival, Mohd Ghazali Md Hamin, and shake hands.

Mohd Ghazali walked into the nomination centre six minutes later to file his papers.