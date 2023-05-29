Khairy files defamation suit against Jamal Yunos

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has filed a defamation suit against Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos regarding a statement made during a press conference at the 2022 Umno General Assembly, last January.

The press conference was on claims that Umno had imported delegates from outside to vote on the motion that the number one and two positions should not be contested.

Khairy, who filed the writ of summons on May 24 through law firm Tetuan Aizat Izuan Shakeel, is seeking special damages of RM1 million, general damages, an order for Jamal to publish an apology on his Facebook and TikTok accounts as well as in major Malay, English and Chinese newspapers.

In his statement of claim, Khairy said at the general assembly on Jan 14, Jamal held a press conference at the World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur which was attended by the media, several Umno delegates, members and leaders.

On the same day, Khairy claimed that Jamal through his Facebook account under the name “DS Jamal Yunos (DS Jamal Yunos Official)” uploaded a video recording entitled “I hope the Umno disciplinary board takes action against Khairy Jamaluddin after his frivolous statements and embarrassing Umno #UmnoBeforeNowAndForever.”

Khairy also claimed that Jamal uploaded the same video recording on his TikTok account under the username “jamal_yunos”.

Khairy claimed that the defamatory statement, among others, gave the impression that he was a leader with no integrity; has no credibility to lead and was involved in or has committed corrupt practices.

He claimed that the statement meant that he had resorted to bribery to create division among party members for personal gain, he was unfit to be a leader and disloyal to the party and its leaders.

The High Court fixed tomorrow for the case management before senior assistant registrar Nik Nur Amalina Mat Zaidan. - Bernama