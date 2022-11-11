Khairy has what it takes to be future prime minister: Annuar

KOTA BHARU: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat Khairy Jamaluddin has the character, personality and track record to be prime minister in the future, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Annuar, who is Ketereh Umno division chief, said Khairy’s bold statement declaring his desire to be prime minister one day showed that the health minister was a confident and very positive person.

“This desire clearly shows Khairy’s commitment despite contesting in a tough seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

“It is a good statement showing self-confidence. To me these are the qualities of a self-confident person without any inferiority complex, reiterating his commitment. In fact, I would say his statement has been well received,” he said.

Annuar told reporters this after opening the Keluarga Malaysia eSports Community Carnival @Ketereh at Kompleks Yayasan Kemiskinan Kelantan (YKK) Melor here yesterday.

He said Khairy made it clear that his intention was for the future.

“He is sticking to his previous statement that Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is the sole candidate for prime minister if BN can form the government after this general election,” he added. - Bernama