Khairy: ‘Key Omicron updates’ at 5pm

PETALING JAYA: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) is set to make important announcements related to the Omicron variant in a press conference this evening.

“Some key Omicron updates at my weekly press conference at 5pm today,” he said in a posting on Twitter today.

This comes as the daily number of Covid-19 cases yesterday breached the 10,000 mark for the first time since Oct 2, with a total of 10,089 new cases.

He also urged those who have yet to receive their Covid-19 vaccine booster dose, particularly the elderly who are more vulnerable, to do so.