KUALA LUMPUR: Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin took the opportunity to meet Sabahan student Veveonah Mosibin whose viralled video showed her taking an online examination in a tree for better internet reception in the interior of Sabah.

In his Facebook posting, Khairy said he has apologised on behalf of the government to the Universiti Malaysia Sabah student and her parents for the difficulties she went through recently.

“I have also suggested to Veve to collaborate with Yayasan Innovasi Malaysia (YIM) to develop innovative projects at her village in environmental conservation.

On Sept 3, Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin who responded to a supplementary question in Dewan Negara said Veveonah was just a YouTuber who faked her online examination and it sparked polemics among netizens.

The media reported that Zahidi as saying that his department had conducted checks and Veveonah was just trying to make a name for herself and did it for entertainment purposes.

Yesterday, Zahidi apologised to Veveonah for the incorrect statement he made about the student in the Dewan Negara. — Bernama