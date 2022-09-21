Khairy: No special treatment for Najib

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) has stressed that there is no interference and special treatment in terms of medical treatment accorded to former prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who is currently being treated at the Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital (HRC).

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said his ministry conducts itself professionally in accordance to existing procedures and guidelines at every time.

“This matter has been raised in court by the public prosecutor who sought to postpone proceedings so that Najib could seek hospital treatment and he was then admitted to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) and underwent a series of treatments and tests.

“Now, Najib has been transferred and referred to the Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital for treatment and further observation following his health complaint.

“We have done this so that there is no dispute from any party, from his family or Najib himself, that no treatment has been accorded to him. We have prepared every treatment needed and every test requested and done so,” he told reporters after an interview marking his full year as Health Minister here today.

Khairy said after Najib was referred to HKL, he was given training to do self-rehabilitation treatment, adding that medical specialists would hold a family conference with Najib and family members soon to inform them of the latest health situation and treatment plan for Najib.

“I understand that after the family conference, Najib will be sent to Kajang Prison immediately after the medical specialists provide a medical release for him.

“Right now, they are preparing the medical record to share with the family during the family conference. So, it won’t be long, once you prepare the medical record, means the specialists are satisfied and Najib can go back (to Kajang Prison),” he said, stating that any detailed information regarding the health of a patient, including inmates, can be submitted to the court if so ordered.

The Malaysian Prisons Department had earlier confirmed that Najib was undergoing treatment and further observation at HRC.

The department had announced in a statement today that HKL had referred Najib to HRC last Monday, and that on Sept 12, the Kuala Lumpur High Court had instructed that Najib be sent to hospital to undergo a medical checkup after being informed that his health was not satisfactory.

Najib had begun his 12-year jail sentence in Kajang Prison on Aug 23 after the Federal Court upheld his conviction and sentence in relation to the SRC International Sdn Bhd corruption case.

Najib, 69, is also facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes of RM2.3 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and 21 money laundering charges involving the same amount.

On whether the MOH has taken action against an unethical medical officer in HKL who allegedly exposed Najib’s health information indirectly on social media, Khairy said further investigations were being conducted by the hospital’s director.

“All in the ministry must adhere to the patient’s confidentiality ethics under the Medical Act 1971 and in this case, I have instructed the hospital’s director to investigate and disciplinary action will be taken should there be any breach in conduct,” he added.

Khairy said the investigation was needed to ensure the social media account owned by the medical officer in question and the uploaded posting was made by him.

Last week a tweet allegedly posted by a HKL medical officer had commented on claims by Najib’s children that their father had not obtained proper treatment. - Bernama