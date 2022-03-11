Khairy out to accomplish impossible mission in Sungai Buloh

KUALA LUMPUR: Khairy Jamaluddin who regards himself as the underdog, however, wants to accomplish an impossible mission by winning the Sungai Buloh Parliamentary seat during the 15th General Election (GE15).

“I come here as the underdog but I am confident. If we unite and work hard, convince the voters, we can conquer Sungai Buloh on Nov 19,” he said at the ‘Together With KJ’ function held at the Sungai Buloh Parliamentary constituency, here last night.

KJ said the task of winning the Sungai Buloh seat will not be an easy one because the incumbent had won the seat by a 20,000 vote majority during the 14th General Election.

Khairy who is the Health Minister said he would be launching his manifesto ‘Kata Janji (KJ)’ which translates to ‘KJ’s Promise’ next week, encompasses education, flood mitigation, infrastructure and economic stimulus to elevate the people of Sungai Buloh. - Bernama