Khairy ready to brief PAC on Covid-19 vaccine cost

PUTRAJAYA: Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) is prepared to give a briefing to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on the procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine including the cost details but the committee members must comply with the condition of secrecy as stipulated by the vaccine manufacturers.

He said the briefing was in reply to a statement by DAP leader Lim Kit Siang who alleged the price of Covid-19 vaccine paid by Malaysia was about 20 times the price obtained by the Belgian government.

“For the time being, all governments including Malaysia are subject to the condition of secrecy and as such, we cannot give the price details based on each vaccine producer.

“ If we breach the condition, it will affect our agreement with the vaccine manufacturing company. It is their condition, not ours,” he told a media conference on the development to procure Covid-19 vaccine here, today.

