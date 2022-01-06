Khairy says he is fully vaccinated, refutes viral screenshot

PETALING JAYA: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has refuted false claims being circulated online that he is unvaccinated against Covid-19.

The Rembau MP was responding to a screenshot of his vaccination details which showed the first dose was still “in process”.

Khairy said the website had been created in the earlier stage of the National Covid-19 immunisation programme to help the public check the details of their vaccination appointments.

The website is currently inactive and has not been updated after the adult vaccination rate reached 90 per cent last October.

“I urge the public not to be influenced by the actions by irresponsible parties to discredit the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme,“ he said on his Facebook today.

He also reminded the people that he was the first person in the country to receive Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine on March 18 last year.

“It was aired live and I even showed my MySejahtera status after receiving the first dose,“ he added.