Khairy: Shortage of nurses issue being addressed

PUTRAJAYA: The issue of shortage of nurses in hospitals in the country is being addressed in an effort to provide the best health services to the people, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said.

Speaking after officiating the International Nurses’ Day 2022 event here, he admitted to receiving many complaints regarding the shortage of nurses in hospitals.

According to him, during his visit to Tunku Azizah Hospital (HTA) last week, which is a modern and sophisticated hospital built for women and children in Kuala Lumpur, it was found that it could not maximise services as there were not enough nurses.

“Hence, we have expedited the approval of nurses to be sent to HTA and try to send them to other hospitals as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khairy said he would also try to resolve the issue of nurses with contract status and their posts.

“Currently, there are about 3,469 nurses with contract status... I will do my best to help this issue and hope the nurses will continue to provide excellent services,“ he said. - Bernama