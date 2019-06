REMBAU: Former youth and sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar said he will contest for the Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPC) president’s post if the Sports Commissioner doesn’t rule him out.

“I will follow the rules. If it is opened again, I will send in my form. If they decide to proceed with the old nominations (and I’m deemed not eligible due to late submission), I will accept.

“I want this matter to be resolved amicably and let’s not prolong this crisis,” he told reporters at the Aidilfitri reception hosted by his family in Kampung Gadong, near here, today.

Earlier, MPC deputy president John Ng announced that all 24 affiliates decided to postpone the AGM today, which was supposed to elect the top leadership for the governing body of para-sports.

“At today’s meeting, all affiliates have agreed to postpone this AGM while getting a new date to be submitted to the Sports Commissioner,” Ng told reporters after the meeting.

Khairy, the MP for Rembau, hoped that once the new date for the AGM had been set, everything including the nomination process would proceed smoothly.

“This time the closing date for submitting forms should be stated clearly and let’s not amend or open again to avoid problems from recurring.

“I do not see how it became a controversy. As a former minister, I know that if it is past the deadline we cannot send in forms,” he said.

The Sports Commissioner’s Office issued a statement yesterday saying that Khairy’s nomination for the president’s post was deemed invalid as he had submitted his nomination after the closing date. - Bernama