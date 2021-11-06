Khairy urges public to continue with SOP to win Covid-19 fight

KOTA BHARU: Malaysia is on the brink of success in its fight against the Covid-19 infection even though it has not won the battle, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. (pix)

He has, however, called on the public to continue observing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government.

“I know the public has become restless and does not want to wear face masks. There is a 40 per cent drop in hospital beds for Covid-19 patients.

‘’Therefore, if we continue to observe the SOP as well as battle against Covid-19, and also appreciate the sacrifices of frontliners, we can win (the battle),“ he said at the handing over ceremony of the health clinics project namely the Klinik Kesihatan (Type 3) in Penambang, Kota Bharu and Klinik Kesihatan (Type 7) and Quarters, kampung Bahagia in Kuala Krai which took place at Klinik Kesihatan Penambang, here, today.

State Local Government, Health and Housing Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin and MOH secretary-general Datuk Mohd Shafiq Abdullah were also present at the event.

Khairy also said that there are only two states -- Kelantan and Sarawak -- that are still under Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) while the other states have all moved to Phase Four.

Yesterday, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein announced that five states -- Perlis, Perak, Penang, Sabah and Kedah will move from Phase Three to Phase Four of the PPN effective Nov 8 after taking into account the current risk assessment conducted by the MOH and National Security Council (MKN).

