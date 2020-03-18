Khairy visits Malaysia Genome Institute

KUALA LUMPUR: Genome sequencing developed in Malaysia on the Covid-19 virus will be deposited in the National Centre for Biotechnology Information in the United States, which is an international database for the development of a vaccine for the infection.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) shared the information in a Twitter posting after visiting the Malaysia Genome Institute (MGI) which is producing the whole genome sequencing as well as bioinformatics analysis to detect mutations in the genome from Covid-19 samples.

So far, six samples from the first wave of infection had produced the whole genome sequence. After this, six samples from the local infection group would be studied.

“The study on mutation is important in the process to develop vaccine to combat Covid-19 epidemic,” he said and shared two pictures on his Twitter site.

A whole genome sequencing is a process to identify the complete genetics of the virus.

MGI is a network-based non-profit research organisation engaging in the discovery research on tropical bioresources through projects on genome sequencing, comparative genomics and structural biology.

So far, Malaysia has recorded 790 Covid-19 positive cases with the first fatalities yesterday involving two local residents. - Bernama