Khairy wants public to stay calm, says more vaccines to arrive

PORT KLANG: National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has called on the public to remain calm while waiting for additional vaccine supplies to arrive.

He said the targets set for the administration of Covid-19 vaccines are based on the available supply of vaccines.

“Tranquilo (calm down), relax. The shipments are coming. It is not like I’m sitting on any vaccines. As soon as we get (vaccine) lot release from the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA), we will continue to send the vaccines to states and vaccination centres,” he said at a media conference held in conjunction with the first Covid-19 vaccination programme for the transportation sector managed by Port Klang Authority today.

He said the utilisation rate of the vaccines had reached 90 percent and this resulted in some states running low on supplies.

Meanwhile, at the same media conference, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz would give a briefing on the issue of the sale or lease of the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (LTSAAS), near here.

“I would like to clarify (the matter), please read MOT’s (Ministry of Transport) previous statement. Whatever the current status is, I have discussed it with the finance minister as many reports were published regarding the issue. He (Tengku Zafrul) will explain,“ he said.

Wee was asked to comment regarding the alleged sale or lease of LTSAAS.

The ministry was quoted by the media as saying that any proposals to redevelop LTSAAS was still in the early stages.

It also said the Cabinet had the final say on any considerations and decisions on the proposed redevelopment of the airport known as Subang Airport, following reports that a private business entity had proposed to the government to take over the airport. — Bernama