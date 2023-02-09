Khaled: Don’t be overly confident that BN supporters will vote for PH candidates

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) Chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin reminded the BN election machinery to not be overly confident that party supporters would vote for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates in the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections.

Mohamed Khaled said this in regard to some party hardcore supporters who are still confused by the absence of BN candidates and also unable to accept the PH-BN cooperation.

“This is the first time we (PH-BN) are doing this because nine months ago we were fighting. So, we must manage this compatibility and cannot take the matter lightly considering the fact that Johor was not involved in the recent six-state elections under the Unity Government.

“I have said it many times, BN is not contesting, so when BN’s hardcore supporters do not see any party candidates, they may not know who to vote for and this is an issue that must be dealt with,” he said when speaking to reporters after the appointment ceremony of Johor State Community College’s Advisory Committee chairman here yesterday.

Commenting on the campaign thus far, the UMNO vice president said the community was responding well and voters are beginning to understand the importance of PH-BN working together.

Mohamed Khaled, who is also Minister of Higher Education, said UMNO divisions have been stationed at each polling district to help educate voters and allay any confusion.

“Through such efforts, we find there is a better understanding towards achieving the party’s objective. When we meet (the voters) there is very good feedback.

“Winning or losing is normal, but we must work very hard right up to polling day. Although we think we can win, we want to continue working, that is the approach and we do not want to predict anything,” he said.

The Pulai and Simpang Jeram seats fell vacant after the sudden death of incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, on July 23.

The polling day for both by-elections is on Sept 9, with early voting scheduled on Sept 5. - Bernama