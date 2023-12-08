Khaled innaugurates country’s 35th university college

Emphasising the vital role that the university college would play, he said it would be a seamless transition and bridge the gap between TVET and Higher Education.

PUTRAJAYA: Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin recently inaugurated Kings University College (KUC) as the 35th university college in the country.

The university college is set to revolutionise the educational landscape with its pioneering model of creating a robust and inclusive ‘education innovation hub’ in the centre of Kuala Lumpur city that focuses on industry-immersed education.

“With Kings University College’s inauguration, the Ministry takes another significant step towards realising its vision of transforming higher education to meet the needs of industry and address the nation’s skills shortage,“ he said.

Emphasising the vital role that the university college would play, he said it would be a seamless transition and bridge the gap between TVET and Higher Education.

Mohamed Khaled said: “The government is committed to enhancing the pathways for students to pursue higher education, and Kings University College is a testament to this commitment.

“By offering this access from high-end TVET to Higher Education, Kings University College will empower students with enhanced opportunities and career prospects for premium pay.”

One of the key highlights of the university college is its unique model which integrates hands-on, industry supported technical training with traditional academic disciplines.

This approach ensures that students acquire theoretical knowledge and gain practical expertise that is invaluable in the real world.

As a result, its graduates will be well-prepared to make meaningful contributions to the nation’s economic growth and development.

Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohamad Salmi Mohd Sohod said the university college’s “smart” campus will be an innovative learning space with an innovation hub housing laboratories and incubators in areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data science, the internet of things and metaverse.

“The smart campus will be green and ESG compliant in line with the Government’s Madani initiatives. We are also committed to addressing the urban poor’s needs by providing affordable access to high-value outcomes,” he said.