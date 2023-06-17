Khaled: Khairy’s presence at meeting chaired by PM sign of Unity Govt openess

KOTA TINGGI: The presence of former health minister, Khairy Jamaluddin at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim showed that the Unity Government is open to meet with various parties for the betterment of the country and its people.

Higher Education Minister said Anwar’s openness was evident at yesterday’s meeting, held to discuss the direction of the country’s economy, that also included Titiwangsa MP Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, economists and industry experts yesterday.

“The meeting showed Anwar’s openness to accept and meet to gain the views of various parties.

“This may be why he invited Khairy and I believe Khairy also used whatever opportunity to deliver his views in fixing and rejuvenating Malaysia’s economy,” he told reporters when asked about Khairy’s presence at a meeting held by Anwar yesterday after visiting Felda Bukit Easter here today.

Anwar had earlier posted on Facebook that the meeting was part of the government’s continuous efforts to look for ideas and views from everyone about the national economy.-Bernama