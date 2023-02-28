Khaled Nordin returned unopposed as Pasir Gudang Umno division chief

JOHOR BAHRU: Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has been returned unopposed as Pasir Gudang Umno division chief, after nominations for the Umno elections closed two days ago (Feb 26).

Mohamed Khalid, who is also Johor Umno chief, announced his re-election in his posts on Facebook and Instagram last night.

He thanked Pasir Gudang Umno members for continuing to place their trust in him and promised to fulfil his responsibility to the best of his ability.

“If there are shortcomings, please advise. If there are mistakes, show me the right and proper path. Our party is now facing various challenges. My call is for all to strive to return Umno to its original tracks, as a national party championing the fate and future of the race and country,” said the Higher Education Minister, who has been leading the Pasir Gudang division since 2004.

The former Johor Menteri Besar, who is defending his vice-president post in the Umno polls, said Umno members should avoid creating disunity and should instead step up efforts to serve and contribute to the party.

“Insyallah, with this stand, Umno will regain the confidence of Malays to be their best spokesman,” said Mohamed Khaled, who is also Pasir Gudang Member of Parliament. - Bernama