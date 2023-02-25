Khaled: Umno election based on team work not for personal glory

JOHOR BAHRU: The 2023 Umno election is a process to rebuild the party and not to promote personal glory or glorify individuals said Umno Vice President Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

Khaled who will be defending his post said the election scheduled for next month is a process to identify prominent leaders who can assist the party to overcome various challenges in the future.

“Umno needs a team that can revive and rehabilitate the party. We are aware that Umno’s current status is not like what it was before, therefore we must emphasise on laying down the correct fundamentals and the right principles to revive Umno.

“We need a team that can collectively engage in the rehabilitation and revival of the party because it is like a process in a family. So, the winner will be Umno and not any individual,” said Khaled who is also the Johor Umno Liaison committee chairman after officiating the ‘Biasiswa Perpaduan My Binary’ programme here today.

Reporters had earlier asked Khaled about his level of confidence in the race to defend his position, since many leaders had offered themselves to contest for the post of vice president, including former Johor Umno Liaison chairman Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad.

Meanwhile, Khaled who is also the Member of Parliament for Kota Tinggi said apart from defending the post of vice president, he would also defend the Pasir Gudang Umno Division chief’s post.

Umno elections began on Feb 1 and will run until March 18 with branch polls for committees, Wanita, Youth and Puteri Wings slated from Feb 1 to 26.

The Divisional elections for the Wanita, Youth and Puteri Committees will be held simultenously nationwide on March 11.

The Umno Divisional delegates meeting and elections along with the election for Umno Supreme Council Members will be held simulteneously throughout the country on March 18. - Bernama