Khaled urges IPT leaders to maintain harmony in institutions

KOTA TINGGI: The top leadership of public and private institutions of higher learning (IPT) needs to take care of the harmony in these institutions to ensure the goal of producing graduates who are competitive and fearless in facing challenges can be achieved, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pix).

He said this matter needed to be given attention as the top leadership will be the main drivers of IPTs in ensuring their institutions are relevant and useful to the country and society.

“All top leadership of IPTs, especially the vice-chancellors, need to understand their respective responsibilities and roles, and be able to lead their universities... there are some universities, where there exists a state of disharmony, and this can affect the university’s path as well as its goal of achieving success.

“IPT authorities should not only pursue prestige and good rankings but ensure their institutions remain relevant and useful as well as meet the needs of the country and society,” he told reporters after a thanksgiving function in conjunction with Barisan Nasional’s victory in the recent 15th general election (GE15) at the Jamek An Nur Mosque, Felda Simpang Waha, here, today.

He said this when asked about matters that will be raised in his meetings with the universities in an effort to strengthen the higher education sector.

Mohamed Khaled said the meetings with university authorities had been held in stages recently, and his team is open to receiving all suggestions and views on the direction and course of higher education implementation for the country.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Mohamed Khaled would have meetings with university authorities in an effort to strengthen the higher education sector.

He was reported to have had briefings with universities to better understand the role and responsibilities of the ministry and institutions under it (ministry). - Bernama