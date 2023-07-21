Khaled: Utilise IPTA, IPTS assets to build sports excellence ecosystem

PUTRAJAYA: Public institutions of higher learning (IPTA) and private institutions of higher learning (IPTS) need to optimise the use of knowledge, education, expertise as well as current technology to help the country’s sports excellence ecosystem, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said IPTA and IPTS assets need to be utilised as best as possible because the development of the sports sector is closely related to knowledge, research, strategy and technology.

The higher education sector (IPTA and IPTS) must share research and development (R&D) as well as knowledge to improve and expand the country’s sports sector.

“Sports is not only about physical strength but about technological advantage and strategy. We must explore this matter,” he said in a speech at the Malaysian Universities Sports Council (MASUM) Awards and the handover of the ‘Jalur Gemilang’ to the Malaysia IPT Contingent to the 2023 World University Games (Universiade) here tonight.

He is optimistic that the contribution of IPTA and IPTS towards the development of the sports sector will ensure IPTA and IPTS are always close to the stakeholders of the sector.

Regarding Universiade 2023, he said a total of 96 athletes in the Malaysian contingent will participate in eight of the 18 events to be contested.

“Show fighting spirit, sportsmanship and patriotism ​​that will make the country proud. Make sure your participation in these games give you added-value, experience and knowledge that will be useful to you,“ he said.

Sharing the proud achievements of athletes from institutions of higher learning, Khaled also said the achievements in the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia in May were among the country’s achievements in the ASEAN region.

He added that all the athletes had shown excellent performances by bagging 34 gold, 45 silver and 97 bronze medals.-Bernama