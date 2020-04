PETALING JAYA: Unfounded claims of Rohingya refugees are demanding Malaysian citizenship are shared on social media.

Pictures of Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad with Rohingya rights activist Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani then went viral. One netizen posted the photograph with the caption ‘Pakatan Harapan loves Rohingya’, drawing a response from Khalid on twitter.

“Yes, PH stands with the oppressed and abused. It’s mandatory under Islam,“ said Khalid in response.

Khalid is not alone in standing up for the Rohingya refugees. Lynette Lee who teaches refugee students at a local NGO expressed her concerns as well.

“Firstly, it’s extremely difficult for refugees to get citizenship in Malaysia. It takes years and there are alot of steps,” Lee told theSun.

“Even getting their refugee cards from the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) is difficult, and even when they do get it, it offers them little to no protection and rights.”

Lee said Malaysians should stop expressing hate towards refugees as they come from war-torn countries.

“Malaysians are privileged enough to come from a peaceful country with rights and education,” she said.

“The refugee children I teach don’t have such a privilege. While some Malaysian students are celebrating the fact that school is closed, the refugees I teach are begging to go back to school. “

When asked if the xenophobic rhetoric among Malaysians would affect her job as a teacher, she said she’s only worried about her students.

“The hate doesn’t affect me much as a teacher, but it affects my students and it indirectly makes my job a little harder,” she added.