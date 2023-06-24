Khalid: PH gets fair share of seats for Kelantan polls

KOTA BHARU: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has been allocated a reasonable number of seats to contest in the coming Kelantan state elections, said Kelantan Amanah chairman Khalid Abdul Samad.

Without disclosing the number of seats PH obtained following talks with Barisan Nasional (BN), he said PH got a better deal compared to what Bersatu was given by Perikatan Nasional (PN) in Kelantan.

“We were not marginalised like how Bersatu was treated by PAS. In Kelantan, we admit that BN will be leading based on the results of the last elections,” he told reporters at the Kelantan Amanah office here today.

Kelantan Umno information chief Datuk Zawawi Othman had been reported as saying earlier that BN would contest in 31 seats and PH in 14 seats.

Kelantan PAS secretary Wan Roslan Wan Hamat had confirmed that his party would contest in 39 seats and Bersatu in six seats.

Khalid, who is also Amanah communications director, said the party is targeting to win three or four seats in Kelantan.

However, he did not name the seats.

“Seat distribution at the state level has been completed and is just awaiting a decision from the central leadership,” he said.

The Kelantan State Assembly, which has 45 seats, was dissolved last Wednesday to pave the way for state elections, which are expected to be held simultaneously with state polls in Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan. - Bernama