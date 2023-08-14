Khalid: PN’s political ideology, trend will not benefit the people

KOTA BHARU: The political trend propagated by Perikatan Nasional (PN) will not benefit the people, including the Malays and the Muslims in general, said Parti Amanah Negara’s (Amanah) National Communications director Khalid Abdul Samad.

Khalid said the trend would be a big loss to the people because the ideology is one that is obsessed with a certain brand or political party.

“Having political ideology that triggers racial and religious sentiments will only be a big loss to the people and country. If the performance of the party or candidate is good we must maintain them in the state elections, and if the performance was not satisfactory, change.

“However, the political trend and ideology brought about by PN, especially PAS, is not based on the performance. Voters seem to be not concerned with the performance of a certain party of candidate but just to ensure victory for (PAS and PN),” he said.

He was speaking to members of the media at the Amanah office in Kelantan, which was also attended by Kelantan Angkatan Wanita Amanah (Awan) chief and Kota Lama state assemblyman Dr Hafidzah Mustakim, here today.

Khalid who is also the Kelantan Amanah chairman said due to the trend and ideology promoted by PN, the state of Selangor had also faced the brunt during the recent state elections held in six states.

“The prestige and performance of the Selangor government is the best, including in aspects of development, services and welfare packages to the people. Selangor has offered various benefits to the people and that has given them the confidence to vote in the same party. We must teach the people to value the performances and services and base our decisions on such evaluation,” he said. - Bernama