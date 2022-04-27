Khalid Redza changes plea to not guilty on charge of hurting woman

SEREMBAN: A businessman who had pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court for voluntarily causing grievous hurt on a woman today changed his plea to not guilty.

Khalid Redza Shuib, 41, made the plea after the charge was read out to him again before Magistrate Mohd Firdaus Salleh.

He was charged with committing the offence on Siti Syarifah Aibiddin, 35, at a house in Taman Nee Yan between Dec 1, 2021 and March 23 this year. The charge was framed under Section 325 of the Penal Code.

Following which, Magistrate Mohd Firdaus set May 17 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Hafizah Zainul Hashim.

Last April 13, Khalid Redza had pleaded guilty to the charge. - Bernama