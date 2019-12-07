Khalid Samad polls highest votes in Amanah election

SHAH ALAM: Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad (pix) polled the highest votes in the election for 27 committee members of the National Leadership Committee of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) 2019/2020, last night.

The election process involving 821 delegates saw Khalid receiving 786 votes followed by Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar who polled 780 votes, Agriculture and Agro-Based Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who is also party deputy president, receiving 765 votes, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof (755) and Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development Dr Hatta Ramli (725).

Also elected in the poll using the e-voting system were Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad with 687 votes, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, who is also the current party president, with 681 votes and Malacca Chief Minister Adly Zahari (655 votes).

Also making it were Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad (584 votes) as well as two Perak Exco members Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin (553) and Asmuni Awi (429), and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin (360).

The announcement for 31 posts including the speaker, deputy speaker and two auditors was made by the Chairman of the Election Committee Dr Zulqarnain Lukman, during the 2019 Amanah National Convention at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC).

All members of the National Leadership Committee for the 2019/2022 Session who were elected would hold a special meeting later to elect a president, deputy president and not more than three vice-presidents.

However, the decision would only be announced today.

The election using the e-voting method began at 9.46pm and ended at 10.30pm.

The party constitution provides that as soon as the election results were announced, the speaker must call for a meeting among the 27 people elected together with the Wanita Head, Youth Head, Wanita Muda Head and 14 state Chairmen.

The meeting is to elect from among the 27 committee members the post of president, deputy president and not more than three vice-presidents.

The president may appoint from among the National Leadership Committee Members not more than two vice-presidents, secretary-general and several other posts to administer the party.

Full list of the Amanah Nasional Leadership Committee.

Speaker: Yuhaizad Abdullah Deputy Speaker: Adnan Saad Auditor 1): Ali Maasain (winning unopposed) Auditor 2): Sheikh Khuzaifah Sheikh Abu Bakar (winning unopposed). — Bernama

Committee Members:

1.Khalid Abd Samad (786 votes) 2.Datuk Mahfuz Omar (780 votes) 3.Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (765 votes) 4.Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof (755 votes) 5.Dr Hatta Ramli (725 votes) 6.Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (687 votes) 7.Mohamad Sabu (681 votes) 8.Adly Zahari (655) 9.Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud (612) 10.Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad Shah (584) 11.Faiz Fadzil (582) 12.Datuk Seri Ir Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin (553) 13.Datuk Mazlin Aliman (544) 14.Nik Omar Nik Abdul Aziz (543) 15.Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus (460) 16.Suhaizan Kaiat (445) 17.Zolkharnain Abidin (445) 18.Ridzwan Abu Bakar (435) 19. Datuk Asmuni Awi (429) 20.Datuk Wan Abdul Rahim Wan Abdullah (368) 21.Mohamed Hanipa Maidin (360) 22.Abang Kerdee Abang Masagus (359) 23.Datuk Ir Phahrolrazi Mohd Zawawi (339) 24.Mohd Sany Mohd Hamzan (338) 25.Mariam Abdul Rashid (317) 26.Dr Ahmad Termizi Ramli (302) 27.Muhaimin Sulam (299).