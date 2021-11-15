Khalid Samad urged BN, PN to accept debate challenge

PETALING JAYA: Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad (pix) today urged Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) to accept Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) challenge for its Malacca chief ministerial candidate to debate theirs.

According to The Malaysian Insight, Khalid challenged the two coalitions to show courage and allow voters to decide who they wanted to lead the state.

“We hope Umno, PN will be brave and accept this challenge. We want to see how each candidate performs in a debate, and we can also discuss ways to settle the problem in Malacca,” said Khalid.

Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had previously told the government to allow the Malacca chief ministerial candidates to debate on official radio and television channels.

This was after Communications, and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the government was considering allowing candidates to campaign on official channels due to Covid-19 restrictions on campaigning.

The Malacca polls will start on November 20, but the strict Covid-19 standard operating procedures have made reaching out to voters a monumental task for the candidate.