Khalid: ‘Suffering under PH’ narrative is Umno-PAS hypocrisy

PETALING JAYA: The claim that the Rakyat “suffered” under Pakatan Harapan’s rule is “hypocrisy” by Umno and PAS, Shah Alam MP has said.

Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad (pix) said PH, in fact, washed off the “dirt” that Umno left behind after more than 60 years of rule, Malaysiakini reports.

“As the 15th general election (GE15) nears, Umno and PAS are busy using the ‘rotten’ ‘22 months of suffering’ narrative to attack Harapan.

“These claims are far from the truth as the rakyat can see for themselves Harapan’s achievements when it formed the government in Putrajaya,” he reportedly said today.

He was responding to the remark by Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan that the rakyat will never forget the days of “suffering” they experienced under the PH and Perikatan Nasional (PN) governments.