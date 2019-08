PUTRAJAYA: Khat, a form of Malay-Arabic calligraphy writing, is an art form and does not involve any religious element, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

She said she is aware of the Chinese community’s concern when the government decided to introduce khat in the Bahasa Melayu subject in Year Four next year.

“We will discuss it further, but the thing is it is an art form,“ she told reporters on the issue of objection to this calligraphy writing.

Earlier, Wan Azizah launched a creative video competition on Hentikan! Stop It! and a questionnaire on sexual harassment, here.

Last Saturday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the introduction of khat in the Year Four Bahasa Melayu subject can go ahead and that the objection is only from a small segment of society.

Wan Azizah said she took note of the prime minister’s statement but will meet him for an in-depth discussion on the matter. — Bernama