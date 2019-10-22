Khazanah Nasional to stay as MAB main shareholder

KUALA LUMPUR: Khazanah Nasional Bhd will remain as an influential and important shareholder under a new structure of Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB), said Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said the government through Khazanah and Malaysia Aviation Group Bhd (MAGB) is now considering four strategic investors to form a synergy for the long-term operation of Malaysia Airlines.

“However, under a ‘Non Disclosure Agreement’, the government could not reveal the information in greater details as the strategic partners are going through the process,” he said during question time at Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying a question by Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi (GPS-Kapit) who was seeking clarification on a rumour that Japan was interested in taking over the airline company.

Mohamed Azmin said the decision on the strategic partners (investors) to strengthen the position of MAB would be made at the end of this year or the latest by early next year.

According to him, all feedback, suggestions and studies next month would be tabled at a Khazanah board meeting as the sole shareholder of Malaysia Airlines.

He said in August, Khazanah and MAGB had invited 20 potential investors to make proposals and offers for MAB.

The move is part of the restructuring of Malaysia Airlines including the 2014-2194 MAS Turnaround Plan to restore its financial position and performance and operation of the company. — Bernama