Khoo Kay Kim, true symbol of Malaysia’s unity: Selangor Sultan

SHAH ALAM: The late Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Khoo Kay Kim is a true symbol of Malaysia’s spirit of unity, said the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix).

The Selangor Palace, in a statement today also expressed his admiration for the spirit as well as efforts demonstrated by Khoo who always prioritised accurate and valid historical facts in his work, despite there were attempts to distort them.

Sultan Sharafuddin granted an audience to the late historian’s wife Puan Sri Rathi Khoo and her children Eddin and Rubin Khoo on July 9.

“His Highness who had known Khoo since the early 80’s, also expressed his appreciation to the late academician for his contributions through his views and ideas in various fields, particularly in local history.

“This includes (Khoo’s efforts) to revive the spirit of loving history among young people as well as in the development of the local sports arena especially football,” the statement read.

It added that Sultan Sharafuddin is hopeful that the contributions of historians like the late Khoo will continue to be remembered by all Malaysians, irrespective of their race.

His Highness, however, expressed his unhappiness over the action of certain parties who were not appreciative of Khoo’s contributions.

“Sultan Sharafuddin also wondered why there are still certain politicians who have taken for granted the importance of country’s racial history as emphasised by the late historian,“ it said.

During the meeting, Rathi expressed her gratitude to Sultan Sharafuddin for honouring her husband by renaming Jalan Semangat in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Jalan Prof Khoo Kay Kim. — Bernama